Russian army strikes at Novotyahyntsi in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman wounded in her own home

A 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home as a result of Russian shelling of Novotyanka in Kherson region, she was hospitalized, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"A local resident was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Novotyanka. [A 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She has explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, head and back wounds," the JAC reported.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

