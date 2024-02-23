Russian army strikes at Novotyahyntsi in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman wounded in her own home

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40338 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 156709 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93509 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 329913 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203230 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238416 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253261 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159365 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 83511 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 156709 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 329913 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 271132 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27525 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38594 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34419 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96021 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102697 views
Russian army strikes at Novotyahyntsi in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman wounded in her own home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18489 views

A 77-year-old woman was injured in her own home as a result of Russian shelling in Novotyahyntsi, Kherson region, and hospitalized with blast trauma, head and back injuries.

Russian army strikes at Novotyahyntsi in Kherson region: 77-year-old woman wounded in her own home

A 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home as a result of Russian shelling of Novotyanka in Kherson region, she was hospitalized, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"A local resident was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Novotyanka. [A 77-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She has explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, head and back wounds," the JAC reported.

As noted, the victim was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Kherson
