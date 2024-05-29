Russian army strikes at Krasnopillya in Sumy region in the morning: casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Krasnopillia in Sumy region, killing two civilians and wounding others, as well as damaging civilian infrastructure.
On the morning of May 29, Russian troops attacked the village of Krasnopillya in Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure, injuring and killing people, the acting head of the Krasnopillya community, Iryna Yukhta, told Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.
Details
According to the official, "the strike was in the center of Krasnopillia". Two civilians have been reported dead. There are also wounded people.
