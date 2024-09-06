Russian army shells village in Donetsk region at night, one killed

On the night of September 6, Russian troops shelled the village of Rayhorodok in Donetsk region, killing one person and damaging houses. Over the past day, two people were killed and 12 others were injured in the region due to Russian shelling. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

"Today, at 01:30, the village of Rayhorodok was shelled, a civilian was killed and at least 5 private houses were damaged," the statement said.

Over the past day, the enemy delivered 2,716 attacks on the frontline and residential sector of the region.

14 settlements in Donetsk region were under fire: the cities of Dobropillya, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Drobysheve, Veselyi Hai, Hannaivka, Illinka, Krasnoyarske, Markove, Nova Poltavka, Pushkine.

89 civilian objects were damaged, including 65 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an educational institution, a shop, a gas station, a livestock farm, garages, cars, and critical infrastructure.

Kostyantynivka withstood five attacks. The occupants shelled the town with two FAB-500 bombs with an UMPK module and artillery, killing one person and injuring 9 other civilians. An apartment building and 26 private houses, an enterprise, an administrative building, a gas station, and a shop were destroyed.

The enemy launched a combined attack on Sloviansk, hitting houses: a large-scale fire broke out

Russian troops dropped UMPB D-30 SM and FAB-250 bombs on Pokrovsk, injuring two residents and damaging critical infrastructure.

One person was wounded in Nova Poltavka as a result of artillery shelling.

The Russian invaders sent three FABs to Dobropillia, there are damages in the industrial zone. A FAB hit in Hannivka damaged 8 private houses and a livestock farm, and 5 houses in Veselyi Hai .

Kurakhove - the enemy attacked with Uragan MLRS and cannon artillery - 3 apartment buildings, 4 private houses and a garage cooperative were damaged.

Over a thousand children remain in Pokrovsk despite evacuation

Sloviansk suffered a combined attack: UAV and X-35 cruise missile, damaging 9 private houses.

Russia struck Drobysheve with three FAB-500 bombs with a UMPK module and a Smerch MLRS, damaging 7 private houses.