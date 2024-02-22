Russian army shells Kharkiv region with artillery, drops KAB: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region yesterday with artillery, mortars and aircraft, including dropping KAB, one person was killed and one wounded, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy, including: Synkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka and others. Air strikes were carried out on Milove, Vilkhuvatka, Hryhorivka, Petropavlivka and others, among others:

At 14:35 village Vilkhuvatka , Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling (KAB). There was no information about the victims.

, Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling (KAB). There was no information about the victims. Around 14:00 in the village Dvorichna of Kupyansk district 1 civilian died as a result of shelling. All data and circumstances are being established.



of Kupyansk district 1 civilian died as a result of shelling. All data and circumstances are being established. 12:40 mortar and artillery shelling of the village Ivanivka of Kupyansk district. A 52-year-old civilian was wounded.



"The enemy conducted three offensives in the area of Sinkivka and Tabayivka over the last day. They were unsuccessful," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 8 out of 10 "Shahed" at night