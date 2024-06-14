Russian army shells Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery: 35 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and cannon artillery, 35 explosions were recorded in three communities, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and cannon artillery. 35 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook.

We are talking about three communities:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 3 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Buchky village.

Semenivka community: 18 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Bleshnya and Karpovychi.

Snovska community: 16 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Yeline and Hisk.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.