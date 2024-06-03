Russian army hits Sumy region with mortars, artillery and drone: 21 explosions

Russian troops have carried out 3 strikes with various types of weapons on the Sumy region since the night, 21 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 3 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 21 explosions were recorded, " the RMA reported in Telegram.

As indicated, Khotyn and Krasnopol communities were shelled:

Khotyn community: the enemy fired mortars (17 explosions).

Krasnopolskaya hromada: artillery shelling (3 explosions) and dropping of explosive devices (vog) from UAVs (1 explosion) were recorded.

In Sumy region, the evacuation zone expanded to 10 km due to russian shelling - RMA chairman