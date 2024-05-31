In Sumy region, the evacuation zone expanded to 10 km due to russian shelling - RMA chairman

In the Sumy region, the evacuation zone was expanded to a 10-kilometer zone. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chairman of the Sumy RMA Volodimir Artyukh, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In the border communities of Sumy region, the evacuation of the civilian population continues due to shelling.

Genocide by the enemy continues, and we are expanding evacuation from the 5-kilometer zone to the 10-kilometer zone in border communities Artyukh said.

He recalled that the length of the border with russia in the region is 560 km. According to him, there are already 27 settlements along the border, from which almost all residents have been evacuated.

During the day, the invaders shelled the Sumy Region 14 times , as a result of which 52 explosions occurred in different settlements.

