ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76558 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239609 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171954 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147993 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219846 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206352 views

Actual people
Actual places
In Sumy region, the evacuation zone expanded to 10 km due to russian shelling - RMA chairman

In Sumy region, the evacuation zone expanded to 10 km due to russian shelling - RMA chairman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23962 views

In the Sumy region, due to the ongoing shelling, the evacuation zone of civilians was expanded to 10 kilometers from the border with russia.

In the Sumy region, the evacuation zone was expanded to a 10-kilometer zone. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the chairman of the Sumy RMA Volodimir Artyukh, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

In the border communities of Sumy region, the evacuation of the civilian population continues due to shelling.

Genocide by the enemy continues, and we are expanding evacuation from the 5-kilometer zone to the 10-kilometer zone in border communities

Artyukh said.

He recalled that the length of the border with russia in the region is 560 km. According to him, there are already 27 settlements along the border, from which almost all residents have been evacuated.

Recall

During the day, the invaders shelled the Sumy Region 14 times , as a result of which 52 explosions occurred in different settlements.

Evacuation zone for families with children to expand in Donetsk region29.05.24, 14:45 • 13874 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

