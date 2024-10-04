Russian army fired 14 times at the border of Sumy region at night and in the morning, 6 “shaheds” were shot down

Air defense forces shot down six enemy “shaheeds” in the sky over Sumy region on the night of October 4. Russian troops fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region at night and in the morning. 28 explosions were recorded. This was reported on Friday by the RMA, reports UNN.

Last night, on October 4, in the sky over Sumy region, our anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 6 enemy Shaheds - RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

Reportedly, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Bilopil, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne communities were subjected to hostile attacks at night and in the morning.

Sumy community: a shelling was carried out from the territory of russia using a geranium-2 UAV (1 explosion). As a result, 1 civilian was injured.

Khotyn community: launches of the KAB were recorded (3 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of the CAB (4 explosions) were carried out.

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from artillery (8 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: a CAB attack (3 explosions).