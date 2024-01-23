Russian army drops guided bomb on Beryslav in Kherson region at night: there are destructions

Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, from the air at night, dropping a bomb on a store. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Beryslav. That night, the Russians attacked the city from the air. A guided aerial bomb was dropped on a store. The building is destroyed to the ground - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no injuries among local residents.

Addendum

In Kherson region, the Russian army conducted 91 attacks over the past day, firing 446 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. One person was killed and 2 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

