Klitschko: 18 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one woman in intensive care, she is alive

The number of people injured in the morning attack on Kyiv has increased to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive. This was announced on Tuesday by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 18 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the Russian missile attack. Of these, 13 are hospitalized, including three children. One 13-year-old boy and four adult victims were treated on the spot. One woman was taken to intensive care and continues to receive intensive care. The victim is currently alive! - Klitschko said on Telegram.

