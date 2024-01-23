ukenru
Klitschko: 18 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one woman in intensive care, she is alive

Klitschko: 18 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv, one woman in intensive care, she is alive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34310 views

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, confirmed that 18 people, including three children, were injured in the morning attack on Kyiv. One woman is in intensive care, but is alive.

The number of people injured in the morning attack on Kyiv has increased to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive. This was announced on Tuesday by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 18 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the Russian missile attack. Of these, 13 are hospitalized, including three children. One 13-year-old boy and four adult victims were treated on the spot. One woman was taken to intensive care and continues to receive intensive care. The victim is currently alive!

- Klitschko said on Telegram.

Morning Russian attack on Ukraine kills five, injures at least 40 - Interior Ministry23.01.24, 09:04 • 28339 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising