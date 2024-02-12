Russian army carried out 199 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 72 drone attacks

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 199 attacks by Russian troops, including 6 missiles and 72 drone attacks, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past day, the occupiers struck 199 times in 22 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, the Russian military fired 6 missiles at Novodarivka and Robotyno, as well as carried out 4 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and 72 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Levadne, Charivne, Luhanske, Robotyno, Novopavlivka, Pyatikhatky and Lobkove.

117 artillery attacks, as indicated, took place on the territory of Zaliznychne, Huliaipol, Chervone, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Plavny, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 2 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. There were no casualties, according to the RMA.

