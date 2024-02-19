Russian army attacks village in Zaporizhzhya region with Grad rockets, one killed - RMA

Russian troops shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region with Grad rockets today, killing a man, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

The evil state continues to fight the civilian population. Today, racist inhumans took away another innocent life on the Zaporizhzhia land. Around 12:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Prymorske, Vasyliv district, with Grad rockets. A 57-year-old local resident was killed. Someone's son, husband, father - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

