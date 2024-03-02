russian army attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery: there is destruction and two wounded

During the day, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district several times with drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery. The district center, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities were affected.

Two people were injured. 16 private houses, 12 outbuildings, cars, greenhouses, gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged. A transport company and two dozen solar panels were damaged - said the head of the OVA.

According to him, the survey of the affected areas continues. The consequences are being clarified.

Addendum

In the afternoon, Russian artillery shelled the district center and Chervonohryhorivka community. [Two women, aged 65 and 66, were injured. The wounded were provided with medical aid.

The attacks also caused a fire in a local cafe. The scale of the damage caused by the occupiers' attack is being clarified.

