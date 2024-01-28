Russian army attacks Kherson region 102 times in 24 hours: one person killed, others wounded

Within 24 hours, the military fired 102 times in Kherson region. One person was killed and two were wounded. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian military fired 451 shells at the settlements of the region.

Residential areas were targeted, as well as cellular and radio towers in Beryslav district.

One person was killed and two others were injured.

Recall

On the morning of January 27, 2024, Russian troops dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav, Kherson region. A fire broke out in one of Kherson's neighborhoods on the night of January 27. Rescuers who arrived at the scene found the body of a man in the house.

Tyahynka man wounded in Kherson region due to russian shelling