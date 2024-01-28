Russian army attacks Kherson region 102 times in 24 hours: one person killed, others wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 87977 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122036 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125530 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166784 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177219 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166917 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148649 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240192 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102963 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 83273 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 57811 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 54130 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 66079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236970 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101641 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101983 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118393 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118950 views
Russian army attacks Kherson region 102 times in 24 hours: one person killed, others wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33198 views

On January 27, 2024, Russian troops fired 102 times at Kherson region, launching 451 shells. One person was killed and two were injured when a drone dropped explosives on the Beryslav district. A fire also broke out in one of Kherson's districts, and rescuers found a dead man.

Within 24 hours, the military fired 102 times in Kherson region. One person was killed and two were wounded. This was reported by the head of the JMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian military fired 451 shells at the settlements of the region.

Residential areas were targeted, as well as cellular and radio towers in Beryslav district.

One person was killed and two others were injured.

Tyahynka man wounded in Kherson region due to russian shelling27.01.24, 18:51 • 30312 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

