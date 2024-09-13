Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 44 explosions in 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 44 explosions in 24 hours

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 44 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20801 views

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverska and Semenivska communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, FPV drones and attack drones. 44 explosions were recorded, with no information on casualties.

Russian troops attacked two communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, 44 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, FPV drones and attack drones. A total of 44 explosions were heard," the mission said and listed them:

Novhorod-Siverska community:

  • four explosions, possibly the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV in the direction of Bohdanove village;
  • ten explosions, possibly from UAVs, occurred near the village of Dibrova;
  • one explosion, probably caused by an airplane-type strike UAV in the village of Kovpynka;
  • one explosion, probably caused by an airplane-type strike UAV in the village of Pushkari;
  • two explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the village of Hremyach; 
  • three explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar in the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda. 

Semenivka community:

  • six explosions, probably by FPV drones, near the village of Tymonovychi;
  • one explosion, probably an FPV drone near the village of Zarichchia;
  • nine explosions, probably from cannon artillery in the direction of Mykolaivka village;
  • seven explosions, probably from cannon artillery, were in the town of Semenivka.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops strike 140 times in Sumy region in 24 hours, one killed - police13.09.24, 10:16 • 23461 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

