Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drones, mortars and artillery: 44 explosions in 24 hours

Russian troops attacked two communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, 44 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked two border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, FPV drones and attack drones. A total of 44 explosions were heard," the mission said and listed them:

Novhorod-Siverska community:

four explosions, possibly the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV in the direction of Bohdanove village;

ten explosions, possibly from UAVs, occurred near the village of Dibrova;

one explosion, probably caused by an airplane-type strike UAV in the village of Kovpynka;

one explosion, probably caused by an airplane-type strike UAV in the village of Pushkari;

two explosions, allegedly from a 120-mm mortar in the village of Hremyach;

three explosions, probably from a 120-mm mortar in the village of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community:

six explosions, probably by FPV drones, near the village of Tymonovychi;

one explosion, probably an FPV drone near the village of Zarichchia;

nine explosions, probably from cannon artillery in the direction of Mykolaivka village;

seven explosions, probably from cannon artillery, were in the town of Semenivka.

There is no information on deaths or injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

