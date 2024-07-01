Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drone and mortars: 17 explosions

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with a drone and mortars yesterday, 17 explosions were recorded, the operational command "North" reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

In Chernihiv region, hostile attacks were reportedly recorded in Semenivka community:

Liskivshchyna - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dumping of explosives.

Leonivka - 3 attacks: 14 explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar.

Kostobobriv - 2 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

In total, 27 hostile attacks (95 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered on the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions during the day.

