Russian army attacks Chernihiv region with drone and mortars: 17 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with a drone and mortars, 17 explosions were recorded over the past day.
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with a drone and mortars yesterday, 17 explosions were recorded, the operational command "North" reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
In Chernihiv region, hostile attacks were reportedly recorded in Semenivka community:
- Liskivshchyna - 1 explosion, probably a UAV dumping of explosives.
- Leonivka - 3 attacks: 14 explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar.
- Kostobobriv - 2 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.
In total, 27 hostile attacks (95 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered on the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions during the day.
Mortar and artillery fire: the enemy attacked six communities in Sumy region6/30/24, 10:30 PM • 63963 views