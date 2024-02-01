Russian Army Attacks Ambulance Brigade in Kherson Region with a Drone

An ambulance brigade was attacked by Russian troops using a drone to strike medics in Kherson region, the doctors were not injured, the Kherson Regional Medical Association reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

The Russian army attacked an ambulance brigade in Kherson region. The incident happened in Beryslav district. The enemy attacked the medics returning from a call from a drone. (...) Fortunately, the doctors were not injured - the RMA reported on Telegram.

The car was reportedly damaged.

In January, Russians shelled Kherson region almost 2800 times: 23 people were killed