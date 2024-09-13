Russian army advances in Makiivka, Krasnohorivka and Hrodivka, as well as near two other settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants have advanced in Makiivka, Krasnohorivka, Hrodivka, as well as near Pishchane and Prechystivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by DeepState analysts.
Details
The directions of the Russian army's advance are shown on the map.
