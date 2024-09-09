Large-scale forest fire extinguished in the Holy Mountains National Park in Donetsk region

A large-scale forest fire has been extinguished in Donetsk region on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Nature Park, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 8, a large-scale forest fire on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Park was extinguished over an area of 6,000 hectares. The fire raged for 8 days," the SES reported.

The rescuers, as indicated, carried out a set of measures to eliminate the emergency throughout the entire time, in particular, 3 people were evacuated from the danger zone.

"In total, the fire burned through 60 square kilometers of forest on the territory of the forestry, destroying 43 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings and 8 cars in the Kramatorsk district," the agency said.

Reportedly, this prevented the fire from spreading to settlements bordering the forest, which could have led to catastrophic consequences.

Firefighting units from Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipro, Poltava, Cherkasy and Kharkiv regions were involved in the firefighting operations.

Fire in the Holy Mountains National Park: the fire destroyed more than 5 thousand hectares