Russian troops are moving units and equipment in Mariupol and surrounding towns to avoid attacks. They are deploying military equipment near residential areas and civilian infrastructure, hoping to blame Ukraine in the event of attacks on these facilities.

This was reported by ATESH, UNNwrote.

According to information from ATES agents, the Russian military began moving their units and equipment around the city and to other settlements to avoid attacks from the Ukrainian army.

The occupiers are redeploying through crowded areas for their own safety and placing equipment near residential areas and infrastructure to further accuse Ukraine of striking residential areas - ATESH writes.

Recall

A freight train derailed on the Krasnoyarsk railway, which caused a temporary suspension of train traffic on this section.