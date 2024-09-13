Russian airstrike on Yampol: nine wounded already

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Yampol, Sumy region, the number of wounded increased to nine, two people were killed, the Interior Ministry reported on Telegram on Friday, writes InNN.

“Sumy region. Two people were killed and nine wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Yampol, Shostka district,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

In the morning, the Russian army carried out air strikes with 4 bombs on the village.

An administrative building, a school, a pharmacy, a shop, a banking institution, two tractors and a car were damaged.

Russian air strike on Yampol: two dead, no electricity supply