Russian air strike on Yampol: two dead, no electricity supply

As a result of an air strike by Russian troops on Yampol, Sumy region, the death toll has risen to two, 6 people were injured, including one child, the hospital was damaged, and there is no electricity supply, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Preliminary, two people were killed in the shelling, 6 were wounded, including one child - RMA said.

The Sumy regional prosecutor's office clarified that a 54-year-old man who was injured in the village of Yampil as a result of the KAB attack on September 13 at about 9 a.m. died in hospital. "So as of 11:30 a.m., there are 2 dead. The wounded child is 4 years old," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

According to RMA, "apartment buildings and a hospital have been damaged, and there is no power supply." All necessary services are working on site.

