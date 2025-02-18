Russians use components made in Belarus in the manufacture of X-69 missiles. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Russians use components made in Belarus in the manufacture of X-69 missiles," wrote Yermak.

Addendum

The OP has previously pointed out that Moscow's desire to cover its military capability deficit is behind the attempts to involve Belarus in the war.

On December 24, 2024, Lukashenka said that Belarus planned to receive about ten Oreshnik missile systems from Russia.

Recall

Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky after the full-scale invasion began for the fact that Russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.