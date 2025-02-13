the Russian Federation plans to finance the production of at least 140 feature films from the state budget in 2025, the vast majority of which will be propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, and UNN.

It is noted that at the end of 2024, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation approved a list of topics for films that will receive financial support this year.

The main theme is "the heroism of the participants of the Svoboda and the Great Patriotic War." In addition, the topics include "strengthening traditional Russian values" and "countering the falsification of history.

Every year, the Kremlin increases state spending on the film industry, using it as a tool to promote war and hatred of everything "non-Russian." In 2024, 25 films were made at the expense of the state, 20 of which failed at the box office. Russians prove with their wallets that even they are not interested in propaganda films funded by the Kremlin, but the Russian state leaves them no choice - the message says.

