Russia suffers serious losses on Nestryga Island: Pletenchuk voiced the figures

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79151 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106903 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149782 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34444 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43970 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38082 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62370 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56404 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225830 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211888 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237637 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224450 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79151 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56404 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62370 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113782 views
Russia suffers serious losses on Nestryga Island: Pletenchuk voiced the figures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20145 views

Intense fighting continues on the island of Nestryga, with the enemy suffering 115 casualties over the past day alone, half of which are irrecoverable, according to a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

Intense fighting continues on the island of Nestryga, and the enemy is suffering significant losses. Over the past day alone, there were 115 Russian losses, half of them irreversible. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There are constant hostilities, they try to land there periodically. So, accordingly, we have to repel these attacks. There is a large density of FPV drones there now, we are talking about hundreds, but they are also used on our side 

- Pletenchuk says.

He said that we are not inferior in terms of using FPV drones.

Yesterday, they had a total of 115 personnel losses in our direction, half of them irrecoverable. Just imagine, 60 men of "productive" age, roughly speaking, this is a small enterprise, for example, somewhere in Russia. Yesterday they lost them: half of them were killed and the same number were disabled. So, in principle, yes, Russia is suffering serious losses there 

- The spokesman added.

Recall

According to Pletenchuk, in the south, the enemy continues active assault operations along the entire front, making numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Robotyn, Krynky and other areas, suffering losses and being forced to retreat, as well as conducting drone attacks, which were repelled.

Iryna Kolesnik

War

