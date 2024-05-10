Russia suffers serious losses on Nestryga Island: Pletenchuk voiced the figures

Intense fighting continues on the island of Nestryga, and the enemy is suffering significant losses. Over the past day alone, there were 115 Russian losses, half of them irreversible. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There are constant hostilities, they try to land there periodically. So, accordingly, we have to repel these attacks. There is a large density of FPV drones there now, we are talking about hundreds, but they are also used on our side - Pletenchuk says.

He said that we are not inferior in terms of using FPV drones.

Yesterday, they had a total of 115 personnel losses in our direction, half of them irrecoverable. Just imagine, 60 men of "productive" age, roughly speaking, this is a small enterprise, for example, somewhere in Russia. Yesterday they lost them: half of them were killed and the same number were disabled. So, in principle, yes, Russia is suffering serious losses there - The spokesman added.

According to Pletenchuk, in the south, the enemy continues active assault operations along the entire front, making numerous unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in Robotyn, Krynky and other areas, suffering losses and being forced to retreat, as well as conducting drone attacks, which were repelled.