Russia struck a high-rise building in Berdychiv with a drone during the day

Illustrative photo

Russia struck a multi-story residential building in Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region, with a drone in the middle of the day on October 5. Information about fatalities and casualties is being clarified. This was reported on social media by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

"In the middle of the day on Monday, the enemy attacked a multi-story building in Berdychiv with a strike drone. As a result of the strike, apartments on the 4th through 9th floors were damaged," Bunechko wrote.

According to him, "the fire was promptly contained and its spread was prevented."

"Information about fatalities and casualties is currently being clarified. Rescuers, medics, psychologists, and special services are working at the scene," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

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