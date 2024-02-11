russia strikes Kherson region: 42 shellings of the region, 1 killed and 1 wounded in Kherson

The russian federation continues active actions in Kherson region, having fired 42 times over the last day using various types of heavy weapons. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson, killing 1 person and wounding others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN.

Over the past day, russians continued active shelling in the Kherson region.

A total of 42 attacks were recorded, during which the enemy fired 201 shells using artillery, mortars, tanks, missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation.

Particularly intense shelling was directed at the city of Kherson, where enemy forces fired 32 shells.

The russian military attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, as well as the administrative building, garage cooperative and port infrastructure in Kherson.

Unfortunately, as a result of russian aggression, one person lost his life and another was injured.

Due to evening enemy shelling, power lines were damaged and water supply interruptions were possible in the Shumen microdistrict of Kherson.

