In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russia spreads a fake about Ukraine's use of American chemical weapons in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109163 views

The russian federation spread fake "news" that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had used American chemical munitions against russian troops, but analysis showed that it was unsubstantiated propaganda aimed at discrediting Ukraine.

russia spreads a fake about Ukraine's use of American chemical weapons in the war

The russian federation is spreading "news" about the use of American chemical munitions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the enemy army. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

It was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used American chemical munitions on the battlefield against the russian army.

However, after careful analysis, it was revealed that this is another fake spread by the kremlin's pseudo-media. The propagandists do not even provide specific information about the time and place of use.

It is worth noting that there are no chemical weapons stockpiles in the US arsenal, and the disposal of chemical munitions took place on July 10, 2023, according to the Pentagon.

According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces, it is the russian invaders who are actively using chemical munitions. Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the russians have launched 465 chemical attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Add

Spreading such lies should be seen as an attempt to discredit Ukraine and the  Armed Forces in the eyes of the world community.

Russian propagandists invent a new fake about the "son of Syrsky" - Center for Countering Disinformation

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
