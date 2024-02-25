The russian federation is spreading "news" about the use of American chemical munitions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the enemy army. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

It was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used American chemical munitions on the battlefield against the russian army.

However, after careful analysis, it was revealed that this is another fake spread by the kremlin's pseudo-media. The propagandists do not even provide specific information about the time and place of use.

It is worth noting that there are no chemical weapons stockpiles in the US arsenal, and the disposal of chemical munitions took place on July 10, 2023, according to the Pentagon.

According to the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces, it is the russian invaders who are actively using chemical munitions. Since the beginning of the large-scale war, the russians have launched 465 chemical attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Add

Spreading such lies should be seen as an attempt to discredit Ukraine and the Armed Forces in the eyes of the world community.

Russian propagandists invent a new fake about the "son of Syrsky" - Center for Countering Disinformation