Russia sentences Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison for killing a Tatar "military commander"
Daria Trepova has been sentenced by a Russian court to 27 years in prison for the terrorist attack on a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed pro-Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatar. This is the longest sentence for a woman in Russian history.
A Russian court has sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison, accused of a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe where pro-Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.
Details
As Baza notes, this is the longest sentence for a woman in Russian history.
Trepova was found guilty on three charges: "committing a terrorist act", "illegal trafficking in explosive devices", and "forgery of documents".
In her final statement, she apologized to the victims. According to Trepova, she did not know that the statuette was a bomb and thought it was a recording device.
Recall
She was detained on April 3, 2023, the day after the explosion in a cafe on Universitetskaya Embankment, during which the "military commander" Vladlen Tatarsky died.According to the investigation, Trepova, who introduced herself as Anastasia, gave Vladlen a statuette. It contained an explosive device.
The propagandist himself died as a result of the incident. A total of 52 people were injured. According to the investigation, Trepova "followed the instructions of persons acting from the territory of Ukraine".