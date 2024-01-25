Russia sentences Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison for killing a Tatar "military commander"

A Russian court has sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison, accused of a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe where pro-Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed. This was reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

As Baza notes, this is the longest sentence for a woman in Russian history.

Trepova was found guilty on three charges: "committing a terrorist act", "illegal trafficking in explosive devices", and "forgery of documents".

In her final statement, she apologized to the victims. According to Trepova, she did not know that the statuette was a bomb and thought it was a recording device.

Recall

She was detained on April 3, 2023, the day after the explosion in a cafe on Universitetskaya Embankment, during which the "military commander" Vladlen Tatarsky died.According to the investigation, Trepova, who introduced herself as Anastasia, gave Vladlen a statuette. It contained an explosive device.

The propagandist himself died as a result of the incident. A total of 52 people were injured. According to the investigation, Trepova "followed the instructions of persons acting from the territory of Ukraine".