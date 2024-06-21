$41.340.03
uk
Russia seeks to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat this winter

Kyiv • UNN

 101888 views

According to the US State Department, Russia plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat in the winter, striking at Ukraine's energy facilities.

Russia seeks to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat this winter

Russia plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat in Winter – State Department

Russia is hitting Ukraine's energy facilities because it plans to leave Ukrainians without electricity and heat in winter. This was stated on Thursday, June 20,  by State Department Matthew Miller, quoted by UNN.

Details

We have seen Russian troops shelling Ukrainian cities, we have seen them shelling energy infrastructure, and we have clearly demonstrated that they want to cut off Ukrainians from electricity and heating when winter comes

Miller said.

He stressed that Washington understands the need to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system, so it agreed with its allies and partners on ways to meet such needs.

This includes the supply of additional systems from all over the world to improve the air defense of Ukraine, and also provides for ensuring the operation of systems that have already been provided

a State Department official explained.

Recall that on the night of June 20, the Russians launched a missile and drone strike on the energy sector of Ukraine. Most of the targets were shot down, but power facilities in four areas were damaged.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War Politics
United States Department of State
Ukraine
