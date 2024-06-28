Russia says there is an increased risk of war with NATO due to US UAV flights over the Black Sea

Russia says that the growing activity of American drones indicates the growing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the war on the side of Kyiv. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Russian Defense Ministry is concerned about the increased activity of US strategic drones over the Black Sea. Moscow says that these drones are allegedly used for reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, the growing activity of drones allegedly indicates the growing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the war on the side of Ukraine.

Such flights multiply the likelihood of incidents in the airspace with aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the Alliance and the Russian Federation. NATO countries will be responsible for this - the Russian ministry said in a statement.

In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months

It is also noted that Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to develop proposals for an operational response to US "provocations" related to drone flights over the Black Sea.

Recall

The National Resistance Center stated that the Russian occupiers are deliberately placing military facilities near civilian areas in the occupied Crimea and other territories of Ukraine to use the civilian population as human shields.