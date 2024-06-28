Russia says there is an increased risk of war with NATO due to US UAV flights over the Black Sea

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 56354 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 63561 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 86016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 216237 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133588 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362647 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180337 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148876 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197557 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 56354 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 51055 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 63561 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66525 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 86016 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1746 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5648 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12435 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33838 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35721 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia says there is an increased risk of war with NATO due to US UAV flights over the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28624 views

Russia accuses the United States and NATO of growing interference in the war in Ukraine due to increased drone activity over the Black Sea, which increases the risk of direct confrontation.

Russia says there is an increased risk of war with NATO due to US UAV flights over the Black Sea

Russia says that the growing activity of American drones indicates the growing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the war on the side of Kyiv. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details 

In particular, the Russian Defense Ministry is concerned about the increased activity of US strategic drones over the Black Sea. Moscow says that these drones are allegedly used for reconnaissance and targeting of precision weapons transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, the growing activity of drones allegedly indicates the growing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the war on the side of Ukraine.

Such flights multiply the likelihood of incidents in the airspace with aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the Alliance and the Russian Federation. NATO countries will be responsible for this

- the Russian ministry said in a statement.

In Crimea, the Defense Forces destroyed about 15 air defense systems in almost two months17.06.24, 15:55 • 87544 views

It is also noted that Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation  to develop proposals for an operational response to US "provocations" related to drone flights over the Black Sea.

Recall

The National Resistance Center stated that the Russian occupiers are deliberately placing military facilities near civilian areas in the occupied Crimea and other territories of Ukraine to use the civilian population as human shields.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40