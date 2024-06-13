Russia says it is testing a new bomber drone: what is known

One of the design bureaus of the aggressor country has stated that it is already testing a new anti-personnel drone-bomber, which is allegedly unable to withstand electronic warfare. This was reported by Defence Express, UNN wrote.

According to the publication, the new unmanned aerial vehicle was recently presented at an exhibition in Moscow.

"The drone is primarily designed to engage targets on the ground and can be armed with different payloads - either 12 HEUs (mounted in a drum under the drone) or one 82mm mine," writes Defence Express.

According to the announced characteristics, the drone allegedly has a "machine vision" option and hovers over a specific square on the camera to carry out drops. In addition, the integration of a neural network that can automatically recognize infantry is claimed.

The developers also talk about a command communication system that allegedly operates in a frequency range that is not jammed, so the drone is able to perform tasks in the face of electronic warfare.

It is claimed that the drone is already being tested on the front line in a test mode.

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously saidthat Russians have begun equipping their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.