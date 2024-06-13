Russia says it is testing a new bomber drone: what is known

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 36967 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 134946 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 140279 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231314 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 169122 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 162368 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 147077 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215735 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112845 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202481 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 67528 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 40197 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 43595 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104194 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98226 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231314 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 98226 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104194 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156910 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159596 views
Russia says it is testing a new bomber drone: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23638 views

russia is testing a new anti-personnel unmanned bomber designed to hit ground targets with different "payloads", equipped with machine vision systems and neural networks for infantry recognition and allegedly resistant to electronic warfare.

One of the design bureaus of the aggressor country has stated that it is already testing a new anti-personnel drone-bomber, which is allegedly unable to withstand electronic warfare. This was reported by Defence Express, UNN wrote.

According to the publication, the new unmanned aerial vehicle was recently presented at an exhibition in Moscow.  

"The drone is primarily designed to engage targets on the ground and can be armed with different payloads - either 12 HEUs (mounted in a drum under the drone) or one 82mm mine," writes Defence Express.

According to the announced characteristics, the drone allegedly has a "machine vision" option and hovers over a specific square on the camera to carry out drops. In addition, the integration of a neural network that can automatically recognize infantry is claimed.

The developers also talk about a command communication system that allegedly operates in a frequency range that is not jammed, so the drone is able to perform tasks in the face of electronic warfare.

It is claimed that the drone is already being tested on the front line in a test mode.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously saidthat  Russians have begun equipping their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies

