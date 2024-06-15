Russia reports drone attack in Rostov region, chemical plant may have been targeted

Russia reported the operation of air defense systems and the downing of drones in the Rostov region on the night of Saturday, May 15. The explosions were heard near the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, where one of the largest chemical enterprises in southern Russia is located. This was reported by the Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev, reports UNN.

According to him, several UAVs were allegedly shot down while repelling a drone attack that night around 04:00.

The Russian official claims that fragments of the drones fell on the territory of the industrial site. Golubev also added that the glass in the non-residential building was damaged, and no one was injured.

At the same time, footage appeared on social media showing one of the drones flying over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtynsky, Rostov region.

This bridge is home to the federal state-owned enterprise Kamensky Combine, one of the largest chemical enterprises in southern Russia. This plant was used to produce composite fuel for rocket engines for solid-fuel ballistic missiles RT-2, and to house test facilities.

