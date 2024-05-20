Russia redeploys a third of its strategic bombers to Olenya airfield - satellite images

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106897 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 149777 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 153876 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250189 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174115 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165380 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225827 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34412 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43920 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38038 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62315 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56339 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250189 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224447 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79086 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62315 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112875 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113778 views
Russia redeploys a third of its strategic bombers to Olenya airfield - satellite images

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118995 views

Russia has deployed a third of its strategic bombers, including 12 Tu-95MS and 13 Tu-22M3 aircraft, to the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast, according to satellite imagery analyzed by Defense Express.

A significant number of Russian aircraft, including Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, are concentrated at the Russian airfield Olenya in the Murmansk region. This was written by Defense express analysts who analyzed a photo posted online by user MT_Anderson, UNN reports .

Details

According to their calculations, as of May 15, 2024, when satellite images of the Olenya airfield were leaked, the photo was marked:

  • 12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers;
  • 13 Tu-22M3 strategic bombers;
  • One Tu-160;
  • and two An-12 military transport aircraft.

Analysts point out that such an accumulation of enemy aircraft deserves special attention, as the Olenya airfield is one of the main ones for the Russian Aerospace Forces, and it is from this airbase that Russian aircraft take off to launch massive missiles at the territory of Ukraine.

Referring to the estimates of the British Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the experts add that, in total, the Russian VKS has about 40 strategic bombers of the Tu-95MS and Tu-22M340 types.

Image

Experts also note that the Olenya airfield has now become perhaps the most important for the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the war against Ukraine, as only six Tu-22M3s were deployed at the Mozdok airbase, which can also accommodate such aircraft, as of the end of April 2024.

Russians send a group of shaheds to Ukraine: where are they going20.05.24, 02:26 • 53862 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising