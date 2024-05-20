Russia redeploys a third of its strategic bombers to Olenya airfield - satellite images

A significant number of Russian aircraft, including Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, are concentrated at the Russian airfield Olenya in the Murmansk region. This was written by Defense express analysts who analyzed a photo posted online by user MT_Anderson, UNN reports .

Details

According to their calculations, as of May 15, 2024, when satellite images of the Olenya airfield were leaked, the photo was marked:

12 Tu-95MS strategic bombers;

13 Tu-22M3 strategic bombers;

One Tu-160;

and two An-12 military transport aircraft.

Analysts point out that such an accumulation of enemy aircraft deserves special attention, as the Olenya airfield is one of the main ones for the Russian Aerospace Forces, and it is from this airbase that Russian aircraft take off to launch massive missiles at the territory of Ukraine.

Referring to the estimates of the British Ministry of Defense and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the experts add that, in total, the Russian VKS has about 40 strategic bombers of the Tu-95MS and Tu-22M340 types.

Experts also note that the Olenya airfield has now become perhaps the most important for the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the war against Ukraine, as only six Tu-22M3s were deployed at the Mozdok airbase, which can also accommodate such aircraft, as of the end of April 2024.

