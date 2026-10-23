Russia promised to respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Austria

russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats from Austria, Deputy Foreign Minister of the russian federation Dmytro Lyubynskyi said on Friday. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

"The reaction will be inevitable," he told reporters.

Earlier, it became known that Austria declared four Russian diplomats, including an OSCE representative, personae non gratae over activities beyond their status. Details of the suspicions were not disclosed.

The decision was based on intelligence gathered by security agencies. The diplomats were engaged in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

We remind you

As UNN previously reported, an Austrian company from Vienna supplied equipment for the production of engines for Russian missiles and fighter jets, falsifying certificates. A 28-year-old Belarusian national was detained; the damage amounts to 3.3 million euros.