Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russia produces new Harpy-A1 attack drone with Chinese engine - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 15066 views

Russia has started production of a new Harpy-A1 attack drone with a Chinese engine. According to Reuters, more than 2,500 units have already been manufactured.

Russia has begun production of a new long-range strike drone, the Garpiya-A1, using Chinese engines and components that are already involved in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by European intelligence sources and documents provided by Reuters, UNN writes.

Last year, Russia began production of a new long-range strike drone, the Garpiya-A1, using Chinese engines and parts. This information is confirmed by Reuters sources.

According to intelligence, which includes production contracts and financial documents, IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russian state arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, produced more than 2,500 Harpy drones between July 2023 and July 2024.

This new Russian drone, which uses Chinese technology, has not been known until now. IEMZ Kupol and Almaz-Antey did not comment on this information.

DPRK sent more than 13 thousand containers with weapons to Russia - South Korean intelligence

Sources said that the Harpy has already been used against military and civilian targets in Ukraine, damaging critical infrastructure and causing civilian and military casualties.

China's Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Beijing strictly controls the export of goods with potential military applications, including drones.

"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and a political settlement," the statement said.

Beijing added that there were no international restrictions on China's trade with Russia.

"The Garpiya-A1 is very similar to the Shahed, but has several distinctive features, including a unique bolt-on fin and Limbach L-550 E engines," the European agency said in a statement to Reuters.

The engine, originally developed by a German company, is now manufactured by the Chinese company Xiamen Limbach.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed

Reuters also reviewed a contract worth more than 1 billion rubles (approximately 10 million euros) signed in the first quarter of 2023 between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Kupol to build a drone manufacturing plant.

According to intelligence sources, the former cement plant in Izhevsk, Udmurtia, which was acquired by the Kupol in 2020, is now being used to manufacture drones.

The Garpiya prototype was launched in the first half of 2023, company communications showed. Production reached several hundred in the second half of 2023 and more than doubled to about 2,000 in the first half of 2024, the agency said.

The takeoff weight of the UAV is less than 300 kilograms and the maximum range is 1500 kilometers, which is similar to the characteristics of the Shaheeds.

Recall

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin toldhow the Russians are trying to improve their attack and reconnaissance drones.

"Recently, we have repeatedly recorded various attempts by Russians to use additional, say, atypical elements in reconnaissance and attack drones, such as various flash drives, additional cameras or SIM cards. They are not traced in all new research objects, but are obviously tested in individual copies for a specific purpose," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

He also confirmed information that the enemy has begun using new drones, which are likely designed to track air defense systems and gather information.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies

