Russia plans to recruit 40% of prisoners for the war against Ukraine

In Russia, the State Duma passed a bill that allows not only those already convicted or under investigation, but also defendants to be taken to war against Ukraine.

According to the publication “Vazhnye Istori” (Important Stories), citing the Defense Ministry, it is about 40% of the approximately 60,000 defendants, UNN reports .

At the end of September, the Russian State Duma passed a bill that allows for the transfer of prisoners to the front. “Of the approximately 60,000 defendants, 40% are expected to be taken away,” a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told the Vazhnye Istori portal.

Up to 40% of the defendants are about 24,000 people, according to the journalists of the publication.

It is noted that there are 210 detention centers in Russia, which means that more than 20,000 people can go to war. about 100 people can be taken from each detention center. About 100 people can be taken from each pre-trial detention center. One of the lawyers told Vazhnye Istory (Important Stories) that the conditions of detention in SIZOs are being toughened; the goal is to force them to sign a contract.

Earlier, the State Duma passed a bill that allows people who are still in court to be sent to the front. Currently, the Russian Federation is creating an opportunity for those whose cases have not yet been brought to court, as well as for those who have already been convicted. However, Vladimir Putin has not yet signed the relevant bill.

