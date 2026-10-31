Russia lost another 1,670 troops in a day of war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On October 30, Russian forces lost 1,670 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,588,170 personnel.
Over the course of October 30, the enemy lost 1,670 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,588,170 personnel as of October 30.
Recall
The Kremlin stated that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet named a specific date for the meeting.
Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le Monde30.10.26, 01:52 • 15752 views