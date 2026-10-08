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12:49 AM • 18926 views
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Russia lost 1,830 troops and 3 tanks in one day — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

On October 7, the Russian army lost 1,830 troops. The occupiers' total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,547,780 people.

Russia lost 1,830 troops and 3 tanks in one day — General Staff

During the day on October 7, the enemy lost 1,830 troops in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,547,780 personnel as of October 7.

We remind you

Russia created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the battles for Kostiantynivka.

ISW called Putin's claims about the capture of 1,300 sq km of Ukraine "hallucinations," as Russia lost territory04.10.26, 00:56 • 25421 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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