Russia launches massive missile attack on Kirovograd region
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's Kirovohrad region on February 25.
On Sunday evening, February 25, the Russian occupation army launched a massive missile attack on the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.
Details
Kirovohrad region survives another massive missile attack
According to Rajkovic, there were no casualties in Kropyvnytskyi district. There is no information about the destruction of civilian objects.
Kherson under fire from the occupiers: several explosions occurred in the city25.02.24, 20:15 • 28684 views