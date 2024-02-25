Russia launches massive missile attack on Kirovograd region

On Sunday evening, February 25, the Russian occupation army launched a massive missile attack on the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Details

Kirovohrad region survives another massive missile attack emphasized the head of the DIA.

According to Rajkovic, there were no casualties in Kropyvnytskyi district. There is no information about the destruction of civilian objects.

