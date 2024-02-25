$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39827 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154412 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92348 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327095 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202632 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253169 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159279 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372488 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia launches massive missile attack on Kirovograd region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31073 views

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's Kirovohrad region on February 25.

Russia launches massive missile attack on Kirovograd region

On Sunday evening, February 25, the Russian occupation army launched a massive missile attack on the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports.

Details

Kirovohrad region survives another massive missile attack

emphasized the head of the DIA.

According to Rajkovic, there were no casualties in Kropyvnytskyi district. There is no information about the destruction of civilian objects.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Kropyvnytskyi
