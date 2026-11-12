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Russia launches a new selection process for an personnel program for occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

The Kremlin promotes the program as a career path for participants in the war against Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation calls it propaganda aimed at recruiting people into the Russian army.

Russia launches a new selection process for an personnel program for occupiers

Russia has announced a new recruitment drive for the “Time of Heroes” personnel program, which the Kremlin promotes as an opportunity for career advancement for participants in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, Kremlin-appointed gauleiters in the occupied territories have actively joined the promotion of the program’s new stage, urging residents of the temporarily occupied territories to submit applications.

Such projects are propaganda shows designed to encourage people to serve in the Russian army. For military personnel, the Kremlin creates the illusion that participation in a war of aggression is a direct path to power and career advancement. At the same time, civilians are being imposed the myth of a “new elite”—veterans who, after returning from the front, will allegedly move into government offices and solve all the problems. In reality, talk of a “new elite” is merely stage dressing: real control and power remain in the hands of the higher Kremlin bureaucracy

— the CCD post says.

Details

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, deliberately targeting Western audiences.  

Alla Kiosak

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