russia is testing a "sovereign internet" to help authorities prevent the spread of protests after the presidential election - Center for Countering Disinformation

russia is testing a transition to a "sovereign Internet" that could be launched after the presidential election. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the russian federation has recently been experiencing Internet outages under the pretext of protecting russians from Ukrainian UAV strikes, but in reality, the russian authorities are testing the mechanisms for transitioning to a "sovereign Internet". In addition, roskomnadzor has already reported on the installation of complexes in the networks of providers that make this possible.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reminds that on March 17, presidential elections will be held in russia.

Despite propaganda claims of popular support for putin, mass protests in bashkiria and yakutia have shown the vulnerability of the system. In order to prevent possible protests and to further "tighten the screws" after the elections, the likelihood of a massive Internet outage in russia is very high - the statement said.

From January 25 to 30, the Internet in russia was turned off in the leningrad, pskov and novgorod regions. The outage in the russian segment of the Internet affected banking applications, online stores and communication services. The russian media reported that all ".ru" domains were down. However, amidst the outage, a drone was used to hit the nevsky mazut enterprise.

It was noted that during the massive failure, cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence "put down" the special communications server of the rrussian ministry of defense.

