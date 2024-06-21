Согласно информации росСМИ, в кремле заявили о готовности обсуждать жизненно важные вопросы безопасности в Евразии; президент рф владимир путин упомянул международные объединения и страны НАТО. Writes UNN with reference to Anadolu Agency.

Details

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, said that the Russian Federation is ready to discuss the topic of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia with all parties, including the countries of the European Union and NATO.

According to media reports, he mentioned at a meeting with graduates of military universities "a broad international discussion of key, vital issues." At the same time, representatives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, as well as European states, representatives of NATO were mentioned.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied information that Russia had requested military support from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.