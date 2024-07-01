Russia is flooding Crimean beaches with tourists by administrative command - Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Visiting Crimea depends mainly on state employees whose trips are paid for by their place of work, which is how Russia fills the beaches of Crimea, and the free of charge attracts Russians even despite the potential risks.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yesterday, the beaches in Crimea were quite empty, given that it was a weekend. After each bridge closure, you can see a queue of cars entering, namely - Pletenchuk said.

According to Pletenchuk, tourism in Crimea survives only at the expense of state employees, for whom their company buys these "trips".

They fill the beaches with tourists through administrative and command methods, and for a Russian, "shara" is important, so you can go under fire - Pletenchuk says

