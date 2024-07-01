Russia is flooding Crimean beaches with tourists by administrative command - Ukrainian Navy spokesman

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 55740 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 62855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85389 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 169597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 215902 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133401 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362525 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180307 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197552 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 55740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50417 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 62855 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 65897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 85389 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1500 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5400 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12325 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33742 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35631 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russia is flooding Crimean beaches with tourists by administrative command - Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 87991 views

Russia fills Crimean beaches with government employees whose trips are paid for by their jobs, attracting Russians despite the potential risks.

Russia is flooding Crimean beaches with tourists by administrative command - Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Visiting Crimea depends mainly on state employees whose trips are paid for by their place of work, which is how Russia fills the beaches of Crimea, and the free of charge attracts Russians even despite the potential risks.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yesterday, the beaches in Crimea were quite empty, given that it was a weekend. After each bridge closure, you can see a queue of cars entering, namely

- Pletenchuk said.

According to Pletenchuk, tourism in Crimea survives only at the expense of state employees, for whom their company buys these "trips".

They fill the beaches with tourists through administrative and command methods, and for a Russian, "shara" is important, so you can go under fire

- Pletenchuk says

Recall

There is no tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia due to the destructive activities of the occupiers, but the enemy is trying to imitate the tourist season. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
