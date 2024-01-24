Russia is erasing everything Ukrainian: PACE held hearings on the destruction of national identity during the war
Kyiv • UNN
Member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk said that the PACE discussed further steps towards preserving cultural heritage and identity during the war.
In June, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will vote on the resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace". This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Humanitarian Policy Committee, member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.
Details
According to her, Russia is consistently trying to destroy Ukrainian culture, history, and identity, so the relevance of this topic is only growing.
The shelling on New Year's Eve is a vivid proof. Ukrainian children abducted by Russia are being forced to forget their own history and language. This is an attempt to steal our future
In addition, during the winter session of PACE, a joint hearing was held by the Committee on Culture together with the Political and Monitoring Committees on the destruction of cultural and national identity during the war.
No matter how hard the Russians try to erase the identity of Ukrainians, their attempts will always be in vain, because we are different: we value and cherish our language, history, and cultural heritage. Even in extremely difficult times, we use every opportunity to ensure that Ukraine is not only remembered, but also spoken about by the whole world
Recall
The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun, where several Ukrainian issuesare presented for attention, which will determine the global course of further actions of the Assembly
