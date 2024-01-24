Russia is erasing everything Ukrainian: PACE held hearings on the destruction of national identity during the war

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Russia is erasing everything Ukrainian: PACE held hearings on the destruction of national identity during the war

Russia is erasing everything Ukrainian: PACE held hearings on the destruction of national identity during the war

Member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk said that the PACE discussed further steps towards preserving cultural heritage and identity during the war.

In June, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will vote on the resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace". This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Humanitarian Policy Committee, member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

Details 

According to her, Russia is consistently trying to destroy Ukrainian culture, history, and identity, so the relevance of this topic is only growing.

The shelling on New Year's Eve is a vivid proof. Ukrainian children abducted by Russia are being forced to forget their own history and language. This is an attempt to steal our future

- Kravchuk emphasized.

In addition, during the winter session of PACE, a joint hearing was held by the Committee on Culture together with the Political and Monitoring Committees on the destruction of cultural and national identity during the war.

Ukraine seeks PACE's support for resolution on deported children: what measures are being taken23.01.24, 20:58 • 177915 views

No matter how hard the Russians try to erase the identity of Ukrainians, their attempts will always be in vain, because we are different: we value and cherish our language, history, and cultural heritage. Even in extremely difficult times, we use every opportunity to ensure that Ukraine is not only remembered, but also spoken about by the whole world

- emphasized Deputy Head of the Humanitarian Policy Committee

Recall

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun, where several Ukrainian issuesare presented for attention, which will determine the global course of further actions of the Assembly

PACE elects a new president: a Greek politician with a clear position in support of Ukraine22.01.24, 13:59 • 22516 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

