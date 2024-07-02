$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russia is actively recruiting teenagers for the war against Ukraine - The Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20974 views

Russia is actively recruiting teenagers as young as 17 to participate in the war against Ukraine, targeting patriotic youth movements and military education centers, playing on youthful maximalism and propaganda to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers to sign contracts upon reaching the age of majority.

Russia is actively recruiting teenagers for the war against Ukraine - The Resistance Center

The Kremlin is actively looking for manpower to replenish the unprecedented losses of its army. The Russians are resorting to recruiting teenagers. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that currently in Russia there is an active recruitment of members of patriotic movements, in particular, the network of military education centers "warrior" and "yunarmiya". Teenagers aged 17 are actively recruited to military enlistment offices to sign a contract upon reaching the age of majority.

Playing on youthful maximalism and propaganda, the Russians hope to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers. However, the National Resistance Center warns that every enemy who enters our land will be eliminated,

- the statement said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

