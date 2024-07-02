The Kremlin is actively looking for manpower to replenish the unprecedented losses of its army. The Russians are resorting to recruiting teenagers. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that currently in Russia there is an active recruitment of members of patriotic movements, in particular, the network of military education centers "warrior" and "yunarmiya". Teenagers aged 17 are actively recruited to military enlistment offices to sign a contract upon reaching the age of majority.

Playing on youthful maximalism and propaganda, the Russians hope to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers. However, the National Resistance Center warns that every enemy who enters our land will be eliminated, - the statement said.

