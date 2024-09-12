Russia intensified shelling of Chernihiv region: 90 explosions in 24 hours, hits to infrastructure facilities
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 29 times, 90 explosions were recorded. There were hits to infrastructure facilities in the border area and Nizhyn district, and the consequences of the attacks are being eliminated.
Russian troops have intensified shelling of settlements in Chernihiv region. During the day, the enemy opened fire on the region 29 times, 90 explosions were heard, and infrastructure facilities were hit. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.
According to him, the consequences of enemy attacks are already being eliminated.
