Russia intensified shelling of Chernihiv region: 90 explosions in 24 hours, hits to infrastructure facilities

Russian troops have intensified shelling of settlements in Chernihiv region. During the day, the enemy opened fire on the region 29 times, 90 explosions were heard, and infrastructure facilities were hit. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Shelling of Chernihiv region intensified. The enemy fired 29 times at Chernihiv region over the last day. 90 explosions were recorded. The border area and Nizhyn district are under fire. Infrastructure facilities were hit - wrote Chaus on Telegram.

According to him, the consequences of enemy attacks are already being eliminated.

