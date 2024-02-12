Russia increases the number of missile launchers in the Black Sea: 24 missiles fired in total

In the Black Sea, the Russians have increased the number of missile carriers, with 1 small missile ship added to the 2 frigates. The total volley of "Kalibr" can reach 24 missiles. This was reported by the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, UNN.

Details

It is noted that the level of missile threat is extremely high! Be attentive to air raid warnings and respond promptly.

Recall

Over 100 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday: Russia launched 4 missile attacks and 110 air strikes. The enemy also fired 95 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.