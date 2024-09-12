Russia has launched several groups of “Shahed” in Ukraine - Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the evening of September 11, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the attack of the “Shahed”, according to the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

“Several groups of Shahedis in Sumy region heading to the southwest! A group of Shahedis on the border of Kharkiv and Sumy regions heading for Poltava region! A group of “Shahed” in Poltava region is heading for Kremenchuk!” the Ukrainian military warned.

As of 23.10, according to the Air Force, the Russian drones changed direction.

At 23.55, the Air Force reported the movement of a Russian missile from the Black Sea to Odesa.

At 00:03, an air raid alert was announced in the Kyiv region due to the movement of attack drones.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons - strike UAVs, missiles, rockets, CABs, and MLRS - using various types of weapons.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles