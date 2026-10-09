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Russia has equipped the "Shaheds" it uses to attack Kyiv with new 32-element antennas — what challenges this creates for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

New "Shaheds" have been found to contain 32-element CRPA antennas designed to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. This makes suppressing GPS navigation twice as difficult.

Russia has equipped the "Shaheds" it uses to attack Kyiv with new 32-element antennas — what challenges this creates for Ukraine
Photo: Serhii FLASH Telegram channel

The Shaheds attacking Kyiv now have new protected satellite navigation antennas of a new type with 32 elements. Presidential adviser and radio technology specialist Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov explained what this means and what difficulties it creates, reports UNN.

We continue to detect new protected satellite navigation antennas of a new type with 32 elements in the Shaheds attacking Kyiv. Previously, the enemy used antennas with 16 elements. What does this mean?  A Shahed can find its target either in operator-controlled radio mode (via a MESH modem) or by using satellite navigation signals (GPS and others) 

- "Flash" reported. 
Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov showed 32-element CRPA antennas in enemy drones. Photo: Serhii FLASH Telegram channel

According to him, to counter GPS guidance of the Shaheds, Ukraine creates interference on satellite navigation frequencies using electronic warfare systems. In turn, the enemy installs special CRPA antennas on the Shahed that can neutralize signals from our electronic warfare systems. The more elements there are, the more sources of electronic warfare signals the antenna can suppress. 

Previously, we conventionally had to ensure that there were always 16 electronic warfare sources around the Shahed, whereas now, conventionally, there need to be twice as many. This race is difficult for us because it is easier for the enemy to increase the number of elements on an antenna than for us to add electronic warfare points 

- "Flash" concluded.

"Flash": Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv to guide Shaheds03.10.26, 12:50 • 7874 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
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